Sales expected to rise 0.5%

The October US retail sales report is due at the bottom of the hour. The consensus is for a 0.5% rise following the 1.9% jump in September.



The US consumer has held up remarkably well during the pandemic and cutting off extra unemployment benefits hasn't hurt. The savings rate is also high so there's lots of money to be spent whenever the pandemic ends.





Watch the control group, which is also forecast to rise 0.5%.