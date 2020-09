S&P 500 futures solidly higher

S&P 500 futures point to a 33 point gain at the cash open at the bottom of the hour. The index closed 2 points higher to 3341 on Friday after falling as low as 3310.



The late bounce in the index as a positive tell ahead of today but the ByteDance decision to sell TikTok's US operations to Oracle is also seen as a positive. Nvidia buying Arm Holdings was another positive along with some other deals.