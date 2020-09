Futures point to a solid gain





Fed day is historically one of the best days to own equities. So far, that's continuing with S&P 500 futures pointing to a 17 point gain at the open. The index rose 18 points yesterday but struggled after an opening gap higher.





The Snowflake IPO is the big event for equity traders. The IPO price was set at $120 but there's likely to be a big pop given the retail fever.