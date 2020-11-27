US stocks open higher. The NASDAQ leads the way as it trades at a new record high
The opening bell for the last day of the trading weekUS stocks are opening higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way. The NASDAQ index is trading at a new record high. The index is up for the 4th consecutive day. A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- S&P index S&P index up 10.23% or 0.28% 3639.55
- NASDAQ index up 67 points or 0.56% at 12162.72
- Dow industrial average is up 66 points or 0.22% at 29934.
The snapshot of other markets as stock trading gets underway:
- Spot Gold is down sharply. It is currently trading down $36.45 or -2.02% at $1779.10
- spot silver is trading down $0.88 with -3.79% $22.53
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.44 of -0.96% of $45.27
In the US debt market, yields still remain lower with the yield curve flattening:
- 2 year 0.154%, -0.4 basis points
- 5 year 0.376%, -1.7 basis points
- 10 year 0.052%, -2.9 basis points
- 30 year 1.586%, -3.6 basis points
A snapshot of the forex market currently shows the NZD is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest. The USD is softer with the greenback now down against all major currencies with the exception of the GBP.