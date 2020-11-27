US stocks open higher. The NASDAQ leads the way as it trades at a new record high

The snapshot of other markets as stock trading gets underway:



2 year 0.154%, -0.4 basis points



5 year 0.376%, -1.7 basis points



10 year 0.052%, -2.9 basis points



30 year 1.586%, -3.6 basis points



A snapshot of the forex market currently shows the NZD is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest. The USD is softer with the greenback now down against all major currencies with the exception of the GBP.









