Prior was +497K (revised to +455K)

Details:

small (less than 50 employees) +237K vs +299K prior

medium firms (500 – 499) +138K vs +183K prior

large (greater than 499 employees) -67K vs -8K prior

Job stayers 6.2% vs 6.4%

Job changers 10.2% vs 11.2%

Full report

Wow, yet another big upside surprise in ADP employment data. That doesn't necessarily mean that Friday's non-farm payrolls report will be strong but it certainly isn't an indication of a stumble in the US economy. USD/JPY jumped on the headline, rising back above 143.00 in a 20-pip rise.