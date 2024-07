At PredictIt, the implied odds of President Biden sticking around to fight for another term bumped up to 63% today from about 54% at this time yesterday.

He appears to be trying to rally the troops, saying that he isn't going anywhere.

That's left vulnerable Congressmen in a tough spot. They can try to force him out and risk a civil war that hurts their own re-election chances, or they can fall in line.

Some might be playing for time ahead of the Aug 19-22 Democratic National Convention.