China inflation data for March 2025.

CPI -1.0% m/m

expected -0.5%, prior +1.0%

CPI 0.1% y/y

expected +0.4%, prior +0.7%

PPI -0.1% m/m

prior -0.2%

PPI -2.8% y/y

expected -2.8%, prior -2.7%

Meanwhile, stocks in China have opened lower, following on from the drop on Wall Street in the face of sticky high inflation.

