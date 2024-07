Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.3%

Eyes are staying on French stocks as the power struggle plays out following the election over the weekend. The CAC 40 is hovering near key support after yesterday's fall: