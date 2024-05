Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

This comes with US futures also a touch lower at the balance, mostly driven by tech shares. S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% with Nasdaq futures down 0.3%, while Dow futures are flat. In FX, the dollar remains steadier but is trading little changed overall as well thus far.