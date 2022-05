Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

The mood is rather tentative with all eyes being on the Fed coming up later in the day. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.3%, and Dow futures up 0.1%. Overall, it just points to some light changes though the early bounce this week is at least keeping up.