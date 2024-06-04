The major European indices are all closing lower on the day. The declines are led by the German DAX down 1.02%. Italy's FTSE MIB is also lower with a decline of -1.14%.
A snapshot of the final numbers shows:
- German DAX, -1.02%
- France CAC, -0.75%
- UK FTSE 100, -0.35%
- Spain's Ibex -0.97%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.14%
In the European debt market, benchmark 10 year yields are lower
- German 10 year bonds, -3.0 basis points
- France's 10 year bonds, -3.1 basis points
- UK 10-year bonds, -3.0 basis points
- Spains 10-year bonds, -2.4 basis points
- Italy's tenure -1.8 basis points
As London/European traders look to exit, US stocks are lower:
- Dow industrial average -60 points or -0.15% at 38815
- S&P index -20.20 points or -0.3% at 5263.03
- NASDAQ index -62 points or -0.37% at 16767.78
US yields are lower after declining double digits (out the yield curve) yesterday:
- 2 year yield 4.774%, -4.3 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.355%, -6.0 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.343%, -5.8 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.495%, -5.5 basis points