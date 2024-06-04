The major European indices are all closing lower on the day. The declines are led by the German DAX down 1.02%. Italy's FTSE MIB is also lower with a decline of -1.14%.

A snapshot of the final numbers shows:

  • German DAX, -1.02%
  • France CAC, -0.75%
  • UK FTSE 100, -0.35%
  • Spain's Ibex -0.97%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.14%

In the European debt market, benchmark 10 year yields are lower

  • German 10 year bonds, -3.0 basis points
  • France's 10 year bonds, -3.1 basis points
  • UK 10-year bonds, -3.0 basis points
  • Spains 10-year bonds, -2.4 basis points
  • Italy's tenure -1.8 basis points

As London/European traders look to exit, US stocks are lower:

  • Dow industrial average -60 points or -0.15% at 38815
  • S&P index -20.20 points or -0.3% at 5263.03
  • NASDAQ index -62 points or -0.37% at 16767.78

US yields are lower after declining double digits (out the yield curve) yesterday:

  • 2 year yield 4.774%, -4.3 basis points
  • 5-year yield 4.355%, -6.0 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.343%, -5.8 basis points
  • 30-year yield 4.495%, -5.5 basis points