The major European indices are all closing lower on the day. The declines are led by the German DAX down 1.02%. Italy's FTSE MIB is also lower with a decline of -1.14%.

A snapshot of the final numbers shows:

German DAX, -1.02%

France CAC, -0.75%

UK FTSE 100, -0.35%

Spain's Ibex -0.97%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.14%

In the European debt market, benchmark 10 year yields are lower

German 10 year bonds, -3.0 basis points

France's 10 year bonds, -3.1 basis points

UK 10-year bonds, -3.0 basis points

Spains 10-year bonds, -2.4 basis points

Italy's tenure -1.8 basis points

As London/European traders look to exit, US stocks are lower:

Dow industrial average -60 points or -0.15% at 38815

S&P index -20.20 points or -0.3% at 5263.03

NASDAQ index -62 points or -0.37% at 16767.78

US yields are lower after declining double digits (out the yield curve) yesterday: