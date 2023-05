German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

This mirrors the optimism seen in US futures, where we are seeing S&P 500 futures be up 8 points, or 0.2%, currently. European indices endured slight losses last week as only tech stocks were the outperformer, so we'll see how that carries over to the new week with there being less data and central bank focus to work with.