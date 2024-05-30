- Prior 6.5%
The jobless rate in the euro area continues to keep lower, even falling in the month of April. This reaffirms that the labour market is still holding up well, despite some discomfort in employment conditions in recent months.
The jobless rate in the euro area continues to keep lower, even falling in the month of April. This reaffirms that the labour market is still holding up well, despite some discomfort in employment conditions in recent months.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read