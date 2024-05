Prior -0.5%; revised to -0.3%

Euro area retail sales edged higher in March, following a better revision in February as well. Looking at the details, here is the breakdown for the month:

Food, drinks, tobacco +1.2%

Non-food products 0.0%

Automotive fuel +2.0%

The year-on-year reading also moves back up to positive territory, seen at +0.7%. But this is very much a lagging data point after we already got the Q1 GDP numbers last week.