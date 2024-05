The UK's Financial Times says "Rishi Sunak to declare Britain is ‘at a crossroads’ as he readies Tories for election"

The FT is gated but the BBC say similar:

BBC add:

National polling puts Labour as much as 20 points ahead of the Conservatives (Sunak's party) in general election voting intentions.

The Tories (Sunak's party) also lost 470 councillors in the local elections, as well as the key mayoral race in the West Midlands.

I don't see a date being speculated for the election.