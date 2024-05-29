Hesse CPI +1.9% vs +1.9% y/y prior

Brandenburg CPI +2.9% vs +3.0% y/y prior

North Rhine Westphalia CPI +2.5% vs +2.3% y/y prior

Baden Wuerttemberg CPI +% vs +2.1% y/y prior

Saxony CPI +3.1% vs +2.7% y/y prior

The rest of the releases are still trickling out. But at the balance, we're seeing higher annual figures compared to April for Saxony, Bavaria, and North Rhine Westphalia. That points to fitting estimates of a slightly higher figure for the national level later today at around 2.3% to 2.4%.