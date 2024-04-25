Israel has increased airstrikes on the Rafah area.
The price of crude oil is still trading lower on a day at $82.20 that down around $-0.60 on the day..
Earlier today, Hamas official Abu Zuhri said:
- Hamas will not be swayed by US pressure on issue of Gaza hostages.
- Firm on demand that Israel and the Gaza war as part of any deal to release hostages.
The wonder is how many hostages are there to release?
Spot gold is a 1%, and in the process is extending back above its 100 hour moving average at $2335.14