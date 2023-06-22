The excluding food and energy is holding above 4%. This is the closest to US 'core' inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term. At 4.3% its another 40+ year high.

Underlying price pressures in Japan remain above the headline rate. As I posted earlier the Bank of Japan are insisting that the CPI will begin to fall from around September/October:

The 'transitory' argument didn't work out well at all from other DM central banks. On Thursday the Bank of England ratcheted up their bank rate by 50bp, even after multiple rises in the months preceding.

The Bank of Japan next meet on July 27 and 28. Once again there are murmurs in markets about changes to its YCC policy , despite numerous disappointments at recent meetings.