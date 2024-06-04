JOLTs job openings

Prior month 8.488 million revised to 8.355M

Quits rate 2.2% versus 2.2% revised

Vacancy rate 4.8% versus 5.0% revised

Details from the Labor Department

Job Openings

Number of job openings: 8.1 million (little change)

Yearly decrease: 1.8 million

Rate: 4.8% (little change)

Decreases: Health care and social assistance: -204,000 State and local government education: -59,000

Increases: Private educational services: +50,000



Hires

Number of hires: 5.6 million (little change)

Rate: 3.6% (unchanged)

Increases: Durable goods manufacturing: +52,000

Decreases: Arts, entertainment, and recreation: -45,000 Federal government: -8,000



Separations

Total separations: 5.4 million (little change)

Rate: 3.4% (unchanged)

Increase: Durable goods manufacturing: +49,000



Quits

Number of quits: 3.5 million (little change)

Rate: 2.2% (sixth month in a row)

Decreases: Professional and business services: -131,000

Increases: Other services: +67,000 Durable goods manufacturing: +39,000 State and local government education: +32,000



Layoffs and Discharges

Number: 1.5 million (little change)

Rate: 1.0% (unchanged)

Decrease: Arts, entertainment, and recreation: -37,000



Other Separations

Number: 349,000 (little change)

The trend to the downside in job openings continues.

US yields continue to drop:

2-year yield 4.772%, -4.5 basis points

10 year yield 4.349%, -5.3 basis points. Lowest level since May 17. The high yield back on May 29 was at 4.638% – nearly 30 basis points higher.

30-year yield 4.504%, -4.6 basis points

The decline in yields is not helping stocks that much. The NASDAQ and S&P remain in negative territory. The Dow industrial average is higher: