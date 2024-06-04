- Prior month 8.488 million revised to 8.355M
- Quits rate 2.2% versus 2.2% revised
- Vacancy rate 4.8% versus 5.0% revised
Details from the Labor Department
Job Openings
- Number of job openings: 8.1 million (little change)
- Yearly decrease: 1.8 million
- Rate: 4.8% (little change)
- Decreases:
- Health care and social assistance: -204,000
- State and local government education: -59,000
- Increases:
- Private educational services: +50,000
Hires
- Number of hires: 5.6 million (little change)
- Rate: 3.6% (unchanged)
- Increases:
- Durable goods manufacturing: +52,000
- Decreases:
- Arts, entertainment, and recreation: -45,000
- Federal government: -8,000
Separations
- Total separations: 5.4 million (little change)
- Rate: 3.4% (unchanged)
- Increase:
- Durable goods manufacturing: +49,000
Quits
- Number of quits: 3.5 million (little change)
- Rate: 2.2% (sixth month in a row)
- Decreases:
- Professional and business services: -131,000
- Increases:
- Other services: +67,000
- Durable goods manufacturing: +39,000
- State and local government education: +32,000
Layoffs and Discharges
- Number: 1.5 million (little change)
- Rate: 1.0% (unchanged)
- Decrease:
- Arts, entertainment, and recreation: -37,000
Other Separations
- Number: 349,000 (little change)
The trend to the downside in job openings continues.
US yields continue to drop:
- 2-year yield 4.772%, -4.5 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.349%, -5.3 basis points. Lowest level since May 17. The high yield back on May 29 was at 4.638% – nearly 30 basis points higher.
- 30-year yield 4.504%, -4.6 basis points
The decline in yields is not helping stocks that much. The NASDAQ and S&P remain in negative territory. The Dow industrial average is higher:
- Dow industrial average was 32.5 points or 0.08%
- S&P index -12.6 points or -0.24%.
- NASDAQ index -52 points or -0.35%.