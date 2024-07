Median CPI +0.2% m/m and +4.15% y/y

Trimmed mean CPI +0.2% and 3.34% y/y

is the one-month inflation rate of the component whose expenditure weight is in the 50th percentile of price changes. 16 percent trimmed-mean CPI is a weighted average of one-month inflation rates of components whose expenditure weights fall below the 92nd percentile and above the 8th percentile of price changes.

Better hold off on the watches and jewelry this month.