Mon, Jun 24, 3 AM ET. USD: FOMC member Waller speaking

FOMC member Waller speaking Mon, Jun 24, 1:45pm CAD: BOC Gov Macklem Speaks

Tuesday June 25

Tue, Jun 25, 8:30am CAD : CPI m/m (Estimate: 0.3%, Previous: 0.5%), Median CPI y/y (Estimate: 2.6%, Previous: 2.6%),Trimmed CPI y/y (Estimate: 2.8%, Previous: 2.9%)

Tue, Jun 25, 10:00am USD : CB Consumer Confidence (Estimate: 100.2, Previous: 102.0)

Tue, Jun 25, 10:00AM USD: Richmond Fed manufacturing index. Estimate 2.0. Previous 0.0

Wednesday, June 26

Weds, Jun 26, 9:30pm ET (Tuesday) AUD: CPI y/y (Estimate: 3.5%, Previous: 3.6%)

Thursday, June 27

Thu, Jun 27, 5:30am GBP : BOE Gov Bailey Speaks

Thu, Jun 27, 8:30am USD : Final GDP Q1 q/q (Estimate: 1.4%, Previous: 1.3%)

Thu, Jun 27, USD : Unemployment Claims (Estimate: 240K, Previous: 238K)

Thu, Jun 27, USD. Durable goods orders (Estimate -0.1%, previous 0.6%), Core durable goods orders (Estimate 0.1%. Previous 0.4%

Thu, Jun 27, 10:00am USD: Pending Home Sales m/m (Estimate: -7.7%, Previous: -7.7%)

Friday June 28

Fri, Jun 28, 8:30am CAD : GDP m/m (Estimate: 0.3%, Previous: 0.0%)

Fri, Jun 28, USD : Core PCE Price Index m/m (Estimate: 0.1%, Previous: 0.2%)

Fri, Jun 28, 10:00am USD: Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment (Estimate: 65.9, Previous: 65.6)

