Happy Monday.

I don't watch football but it's a major hangover day in the US because of the Superbowl yesterday. Thankfully for those who were up late for (what sounds like) a pretty good game, the US economic calendar is whisper quiet today. There is no data or central banks speeches whatsoever and something tells me that's not a coincidence.

As for the Super Bowl indicator, the Kansas City Chief won and they're an AFC team so that predicts a bear market Bear Market A bear market is defined as a financial market in which prices are falling or are expected to decline. This designation is most commonly used in the stock market, though can also be applied to other markets as well, including real estate, foreign exchange, commodities, etc.A bear market differs from periodic declines in assets by virtue of its duration, not frequency. For example, a bear market will typically see extended periods during which large numbers of stock share prices are falling over A bear market is defined as a financial market in which prices are falling or are expected to decline. This designation is most commonly used in the stock market, though can also be applied to other markets as well, including real estate, foreign exchange, commodities, etc.A bear market differs from periodic declines in assets by virtue of its duration, not frequency. For example, a bear market will typically see extended periods during which large numbers of stock share prices are falling over Read this Term in the year ahead. As of the end of 2022, the indicator has been correct about the S&P 500 S&P 500 The S&P 500 is a stock market index that measures the performance of 500 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. In particular, the S&P 500 index is a capitalization-weighted index. The ten largest companies in the index account for approximately 26% of the market capitalization of the index. At the time of writing, the S&P 500 has a market cap of $30.5 trillion.These companies in the index include Apple Inc., Microsoft, Amazon.com, Alphabet Inc., Facebook, Johnson & John The S&P 500 is a stock market index that measures the performance of 500 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. In particular, the S&P 500 index is a capitalization-weighted index. The ten largest companies in the index account for approximately 26% of the market capitalization of the index. At the time of writing, the S&P 500 has a market cap of $30.5 trillion.These companies in the index include Apple Inc., Microsoft, Amazon.com, Alphabet Inc., Facebook, Johnson & John Read this Term on 41 out of 56 occasions. Of course, if you believe that kind of thing, you won't last long in markets. For instance, the NFC's LA Rams won the Super Bowl last year and the S&P 500 fell nearly 20%.