European traders have called it a day. The major stock indices are closing the day lower. For the trading week, indices are little changed.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

  • German DAX, -0.51%
  • France CAC, -0.48%
  • UK FTSE 100, -0.48%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.34%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.50%.

For the trading week:

  • German DAX, +0.32%
  • France CAC, +0.11%
  • UK FTSE 100, -0.36%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.73%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +0.49%

IN the European debt market this week, 10 year yields or mostly lower after the ECB cut rates by 25 basis points (a hawkish cut):

  • Germany 2.612%, -4.6 basis points
  • France 3.10%, -5.8 basis points
  • UK, 4.261%, -7.0 basis points
  • Spain 3.394%, +1.1 basis points
  • Italy 3.953%, -4.1 basis points