European traders have called it a day. The major stock indices are closing the day lower. For the trading week, indices are little changed.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

German DAX, -0.51%

France CAC, -0.48%

UK FTSE 100, -0.48%

Spain's Ibex, -0.34%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.50%.

For the trading week:

German DAX, +0.32%

France CAC, +0.11%

UK FTSE 100, -0.36%

Spain's Ibex, +0.73%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.49%

IN the European debt market this week, 10 year yields or mostly lower after the ECB cut rates by 25 basis points (a hawkish cut):