European traders have called it a day. The major stock indices are closing the day lower. For the trading week, indices are little changed.
A snapshot of the closing levels shows:
- German DAX, -0.51%
- France CAC, -0.48%
- UK FTSE 100, -0.48%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.34%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.50%.
For the trading week:
- German DAX, +0.32%
- France CAC, +0.11%
- UK FTSE 100, -0.36%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.73%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.49%
IN the European debt market this week, 10 year yields or mostly lower after the ECB cut rates by 25 basis points (a hawkish cut):
- Germany 2.612%, -4.6 basis points
- France 3.10%, -5.8 basis points
- UK, 4.261%, -7.0 basis points
- Spain 3.394%, +1.1 basis points
- Italy 3.953%, -4.1 basis points