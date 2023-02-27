The Nasdaq is up 107 points, or 0.95%, to 11,507 in a decent start to the day. There was some modest selling at the open in stocks after a strong start.
The S&P 500 is up 0.8%.
There are eyes on the turn of the calendar as month-end closes in. There's not a clear catalyst for the positive mood in markets today so the finger-pointing towards the calendar feels a bit hollow but that's markets.
A bigger test will be whether the market can hold onto those gains. The economic calendar is largely quiet with only the lowly pending home sales and Dallas Fed data to come. From the Fed , Jefferson speaks at 10:30 am ET and that's one to watch.