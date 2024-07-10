Here is what needs to happen:

Lester Holt or someone else needs to come at Biden hard and fast and let the chips fall where they may. I don't think anyone is doing any favours with softballs here. This shouldn't be a policy interview because the only topic that anyone cares about his his mental acuity.

I think the damage has already been done and the race is over if he continues, though House Democrats could conceivably still win (betting odds there are 50/50). But I don't see how almost-anyone wouldn't improve their odds.