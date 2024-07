2024 world oil demand growth forecast unchanged at +2.25m barrels

2025 world oil demand growth forecast unchanged at +1.85m barrels

In a separate report from RIA:

Russian production decreased by 114K bpd in June

OPEC oil production in June decreased by 80k bpd in June

WTI crude is fractionally lower today but 60-cents above the lows of the day. The API oil inventory data was tighter late yesterday and we will get the EIA data today. The main worries are Chinese demand at the moment.