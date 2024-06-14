Macklem

RBC says the decision for the Bank of Canada to cut rates as the country has underperformed global peers on a per-capital basis for more than a year. Theyalso say that's why it's easier to envision the BOC on a sharper path of easing than other G10 central banks.

They envision the Bank of England cutting in August but expect a slow pace after that, with only 100 bps by the end of 2025 and a similar pace from the ECB. They don't see the Fed easing until December.

For the Bank of Canada, they envision a second 25 basis point cut in July, something I talked about yesterday on BNNBloomberg.

Market pricing currently reflects 55 basis points in further easing in Canada this year.