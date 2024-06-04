Fundstrat Global Advisors Managing Partner and Head of Research, Tom Lee, with a super-bullsih call:

S&P 500 will rise 4% to a record 5,500 by the end of this month

Speaking in an interview with CNBC (gated). In brief, Lee citing:

Inflation is coming in softer than expected and I think the job market is cooling, but not weakening dramatically.

And I think that’s a good situation for equities.

The sell-off in April actually hasn’t really been fully recovered. That’s why we expected a rebound in May, but I think that carries over into June.

There’s still $6 trillion of cash on the sidelines and margin debt is still way below where it was in October of 2021, so we know investors really aren’t that long yet.

So I think that comes together this month, with a pretty surprisingly robust move higher.

5,500 is off the charts! This one, anyway ;-)