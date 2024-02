Happy Friday.

It's a particularly happy one if you don't like economic data or central bankers. There is nothing on the US economic calendar today at all. That's been the theme for most of the week but thankfully, NVDA made it interesting.

I'm keeping an eye on falling oil prices and the latest tick lower in Treasury yields but it's tough to imagine there will be much drama today. S&P 500 futures are up 3 points.