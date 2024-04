Tokyo

Prior was +2.4% y/y

Overall Tokyo CPI 1.8% vs 2.6% prior

Excluding food and energy 1.8% vs 2.3% prior

Excluding food and energy % m/m vs +0.2% prior

This isn't what the Bank of Japan wanted to hear today. Inflation has come down rapidly and there isn't much justification for the Bank of Japan to take a hawkish stance.

This is the first reading below target since Sept 2022.