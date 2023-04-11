To hike or not to hike? That will be the main question this week as markets will get some key data from the US to settle the debate. For now, the odds are sitting in favour of a 25 bps rate hike by the Fed at about roughly two-thirds. That comes after the steadier job numbers that we saw from the US non-farm payrolls on Friday.

So, until we get to the data tomorrow and through the week, it may be tough to find much conviction. But there are some interesting things to watch on the charts.

USD/JPY is trading in and around its 100-day moving average at 133.30 at the moment, while USD/CAD is pinned down by its own 100-day moving average at 1.3258 after the retreat yesterday.

Meanwhile, yen pairs are also starting to intrigue with CAD/JPY clearing its own 100-day moving average yesterday. However, a climb above the highs last week above 99.00 would be more convincing of a stronger upside push. Then, we have EUR/JPY which is nearing its short-term highs around 145.45-67 and GBP/JPY on resistance at around 166.00 from its 28 February and 4 April highs.

Elsewhere, gold is hoping to recover after a bit of a setback towards the end of last week as price is now inching back to $2,000 upon a bounce of its 200-hour moving average. The 100-hour moving average at $2,005.36 currently will provide some intraday resistance for now.

Then, there is Bitcoin which has jumped back above $30,000 for the first time in over ten months. It has been a stunning rise since a retest of $20,000 and its 100 and 200-day moving averages in March.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.