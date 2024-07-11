Prior 0.0%

Services +0.3% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Industrial output +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Manufacturing output +0.4% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Construction output +1.9% vs +1.0% m/m expected

Looking at the breakdown, the services sector contributed 0.22% of GDP growth in May while production contributed 0.03% and construction 0.11%. Of note, the services sector has been a key outperformer in the last few months. In the three months to May, it grew by 1.1% - the most since the three months to December 2021.