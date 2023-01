Prior was -4.0% (revised to -2.6%)

Index 76.9 vs 73.9 prior

This is the first improvement since May

Full report

This is December data but there's increasing talk of better home-buying traffic in January as consumers see rates in the low 6s.

“This recent low point in home sales activity is likely over,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “Mortgage rates are the dominant factor driving home sales, and recent declines in rates are clearly helping to stabilize the market.”