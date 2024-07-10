Crude oil inventory -3.443m draw versus a draw of -1.333m estimate

Gasoline inventory -2.006m draw versus a draw of -0.600M estimate

Distilates build of 4.884M versus a build of 0.833M estimate

Cushing draw of -0.702M vs a gain of 0.345M last week

Crude production 13.3M versus 13.2M last week

refining utilization 1.9% versus expected -0.1%. Per week 1.3%

Crude oil is now trading up $0.17 or 0.21% at $81.58. The high for the day reached $81.83. The low for the day was down at $80.81. Crude oil has been lower for three consecutive days

