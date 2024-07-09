SPX daily

The equity market showed some modest disappointment that Fed Chair Jerome Powell didn't offer more of a dovish narrative but quickly shrugged off the disappointment and hung onto gains. It was the fifth consecutive higher close for the S&P 500, all records.

S&P 500 +0.1%

Nasdaq Comp +0.1%

DJIA -0.1%

Russell 2000 -0.5%

Toronto TSX Comp -0.4%

Tomorrow features the second day of testimony from Powell but that's usually a repeat of the same themes. It looks like we will have to wait until Thursday to get some market-moving data.

Meanwhile, tech stocks continue to bounce around and it was Nvidia with a 2.5% gain today and Tesla continuing the short squeeze, up 3.7%.