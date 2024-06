It was quad witching in the equity market and that played a big role in today's trading.

S&P 500 down 0.2%

Nasdaq Comp down 0.2%

Russell 2000 up 0.2%

DJIA flat

Toronto TSX Comp down 0.1%

On the week:

S&P 500 +0.6%

Nasdaq flat

DJIA +1.4%

The candle on the Nasdaq could be nothing or it could be something, especially with the reversal in Nvidia yesterday that continued with a 3.2% decline today.