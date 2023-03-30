Q3 was +3.2% annualized

Personal consumption +1.0% vs +1.4% 2nd reading

Core PCE prices +4.4% vs +4.3% expected

PCE prices +3.7% vs +3.7% 2nd reading

GDP final sales +3.7% vs +1.2% 2nd reading

Corporate profits after tax -2.7% vs +0.8% in Q4

Consumer spending on durables -1.3% vs -1.8% 2nd reading

The consumer spending numbers are a disappointment and highlights that consumers might be less of a driver of inflation than thought. That said, we're talking about data from Oct-Dec here so it doesn't tell us much about the current consumer or economy.

Percentage point changes: