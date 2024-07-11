Prior week 238K revised to 239K

Initial jobless claims 222K vs 236K estimate

4-week MA of initial jobless claims 233.5K vs 238.75K last week

Continuing claims 1.852M vs 1.860M est.

Prior week continuing claims 1.858M revised to 1.856M

4 week moving average continuing claims 1.840M vs 1.831M last week

The data is still consistent with a solid jobs market.

Over his two-day testimony on Capitol Hill chair Powell commented on a couple occasions, that the labor market has cooled considerably, but that it remains strong. Nevertheless, he thought employment wasn't a large contributor to inflationary pressures.