ISM manufacturing remains below 50 for 2nd consecutive month

Prior month 49.2

ISM manufacturing 48.7 versus 49.6 estimate.

Prices paid 57.0 versus 58.5 estimate. Last month 60.9.

Employment 51.1 versus 48.6 last month

New orders 45.4 versus 49.1 last month

Production 50.2 versus 51.3 last month.

Supplier deliveries 48.9 versus 48.9 last month

Inventories 47.9 versus 48.2 last month.

Backlog of orders 42.4 versus 45.4 last month

New export orders 50.6 versus 48.7 last month

Imports 51.1 versus 51.9 last month

The ISM manufacturing has been below the 50 level for all but one month over the last year (was at 50.3 in March 2024).

Markets are nearly 100% for a rate cut in November.

US yields have moved lower after the report:

2-year yield 4.84%, -6.8 basis points (versus 4.862% prior)

10 year yield 4.409%, -10.2 base points (versus 4.453% prior)

30-year yield 4.557%, -9.4 basis points (versus 4.595% prior)

In the US stock market, the broader indices are lower