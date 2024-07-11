US CPI yy

Headline measures:

Prior y/y 3.3%

m/m -0.1% versus +0.1% expected

Prior m/m 0.1%

Unrounded % vs +0.313% m/m prior

Core measures and details:

Core CPI m/m +0.1% versus +0.2% expected. Prior month 0.2%

Unrounded core +0.065% vs +0.163% prior

Core CPI y/y +3.3% versus 3.4% expected. Prior month was 3.4%

Supercore m/m -0.054% vs -0.045% prior

Supercore y/y +4.651% vs +4.8% y/y prior

Shelter +0.2% versus +0.4% prior month

Shelter y/y +5.2% vs +5.4% prior

Real weekly earnings +0.3% vs +0.4% prior

Food +0.2% m/m vs +0.1% m/m prior

Food +2.2% y/y vs +2.1% y/y prior

Energy -2.0% m/m vs -0.2% m/m prior

Energy +1.0% vs +3.7% y/y prior

Rents +0.3% m/m vs +0.4% prior

Owner's equivalent rent +0.3% vs +0.4% prior

Motor vehicle insurance +0.9% vs -0.1% m/m prior

Before the report, the market was pricing 49 bps of easing before year end prior to the report with a 70% chance of a cut in September. Those numbers are now 57.5 bps and a 92% chance of a September cut.

A couple numbers look wonky here with used autos -1.5% m/m and airline fares -5.0% m/m but the overall picture is unambiguous in a shift towards lower inflation.