A snapshot of the stock market six minutes into the opening is showing modest changes:

In the US debt market, yields are little changed as well:

  • 2 year yield 4.007% unchanged
  • 5 year yield of 3.524% +0.6 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.426% +1.1 basis points
  • 30 year yield 3.627% unchanged

in other markets:

  • Spot gold is rebounding about eight dollars today at $1998.53. The price trader size $2007.44. The low was at $1988.90.
  • Spot silver is trading up three cents or 0.12% at $24.89.
  • WTI crude oil has reversed back higher end trades back above the $80 level at $80.17. That's up $0.42 on the day
  • Bitcoin is the big winner today and trades back above the $30,000 level at $30,189.