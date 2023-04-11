A snapshot of the stock market six minutes into the opening is showing modest changes:
- Dow Industrial Average is trading up 39.78 points or 0.12% at 33626.31
- S&P index trading up 4.03 points or 0.10% at 4113.15
- NASDAQ index trading down -4.37 points or -0.04% at 12079.98
- Russell 2000 is trading up 9.96 points or 0.56% at 1782.41
In the US debt market, yields are little changed as well:
- 2 year yield 4.007% unchanged
- 5 year yield of 3.524% +0.6 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.426% +1.1 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.627% unchanged
in other markets:
- Spot gold is rebounding about eight dollars today at $1998.53. The price trader size $2007.44. The low was at $1988.90.
- Spot silver is trading up three cents or 0.12% at $24.89.
- WTI crude oil has reversed back higher end trades back above the $80 level at $80.17. That's up $0.42 on the day
- Bitcoin is the big winner today and trades back above the $30,000 level at $30,189.