US jobs report for May 2024
  • Prior month: 175K revised 165K

Details of the May 2024 jobs report:

  • non-farm payroll for May 272K vs 185K estimate.
  • Two-month net revision xxK vs -22K prior
  • Unemployment rate 4.0% vs 3.9% expected
  • Prior unemployment rate 3.9%
  • Participation rate 62.5 % vs 62.7% prior
  • U6 underemployment rate 7.4% vs 7.4% prior
  • Average hourly earnings + 0.4 % m/m vs +0.3% expected
  • Prior avg hourly earnings +0.2% m/m
  • Average hourly earnings + 4.1 % y/y vs +3.9% expected
  • Average weekly hours 34.3 vs 34.3 expected
  • Change in private payrolls +229K vs +170K expected
  • Change in manufacturing payrolls +8K vs +5K expected
  • Household survey xxK vs -25K prior

Year end Fed funds rate projected at 40 basis points now