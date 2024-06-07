- Prior month: 175K revised 165K
Details of the May 2024 jobs report:
- non-farm payroll for May 272K vs 185K estimate.
- Two-month net revision xxK vs -22K prior
- Unemployment rate 4.0% vs 3.9% expected
- Prior unemployment rate 3.9%
- Participation rate 62.5 % vs 62.7% prior
- U6 underemployment rate and blood for % vs 7.4% prior
- Average hourly earnings + 0.4 % m/m vs +0.3% expected
- Prior avg hourly earnings +0.2% m/m
- Average hourly earnings + 4.1 % y/y vs +3.9% expected
- Average weekly hours 34.3 vs 34.3 expected
- Change in private payrolls +229K vs +170K expected
- Change in manufacturing payrolls +8K vs +5K expected
- Household survey xxK vs -25K prior
Year end Fed funds rate projected at 40 basis points now