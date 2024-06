Prior -5.7%

Market index 180.4 vs 190.3 prior

Purchase index 132.3 vs 138.4 prior

Refinance index 432.1 vs 463.8 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.07% vs 7.05% prior

That's another soft reading as the recent rebound in mortgage activity has all but faded now. The latest drop in the market index brings it to the lowest since the end of February.