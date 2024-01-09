The major US stock indices are closing mixed. The Nasdaq index scraped together a small gain. The S&P and Dow both fell.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average fell -164. points or -0.45% at 37516

S&P index fell moves them .26 points or -0.15% at 4756.47

Nasdaq index rose 13.93 points or 0.09% at 14857.70

Looking at the Dow 30, Chevron led losers despite the rise and oil prices today:

Chevron -2.56%

Dow -2.08%

Walt Disney -2.03%

Disney -1.41%

Goldman Sachs -1.34%

Winners in the Dow included:

Merck +0.89%

Walmart +0.66%

Procter & Gamble +0.38%

Visa +0.30%

Microsoft +0.29%

Other big winners today included:

CrowdSstrike +4.78%

DoorDash 4.60%

Palo Alto Networks, +3.77%

Papa John's, +3.38%

Shopify +3.10%

Losers:

Moderna, -4.58%

Schlumberger, -3.62%

Fortinet, -3.04%

Tencent -2.74%

Corning -2.33%

ON Friday, the earnings calendar kicks off with the traditional banking earnings. Reporting on Friday: