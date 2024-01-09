The major US stock indices are closing mixed. The Nasdaq index scraped together a small gain. The S&P and Dow both fell.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average fell -164. points or -0.45% at 37516
- S&P index fell moves them .26 points or -0.15% at 4756.47
- Nasdaq index rose 13.93 points or 0.09% at 14857.70
Looking at the Dow 30, Chevron led losers despite the rise and oil prices today:
- Chevron -2.56%
- Dow -2.08%
- Walt Disney -2.03%
- Disney -1.41%
- Goldman Sachs -1.34%
Winners in the Dow included:
- Merck +0.89%
- Walmart +0.66%
- Procter & Gamble +0.38%
- Visa +0.30%
- Microsoft +0.29%
Other big winners today included:
- CrowdSstrike +4.78%
- DoorDash 4.60%
- Palo Alto Networks, +3.77%
- Papa John's, +3.38%
- Shopify +3.10%
Losers:
- Moderna, -4.58%
- Schlumberger, -3.62%
- Fortinet, -3.04%
- Tencent -2.74%
- Corning -2.33%
ON Friday, the earnings calendar kicks off with the traditional banking earnings. Reporting on Friday:
- J.P. Morgan Chase
- Citicorp
- Bank of America
- Bank of New York Mellon
- Wells Fargo
- BlackRock