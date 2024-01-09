The major US stock indices are closing mixed. The Nasdaq index scraped together a small gain. The S&P and Dow both fell.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow Industrial Average fell -164. points or -0.45% at 37516
  • S&P index fell moves them .26 points or -0.15% at 4756.47
  • Nasdaq index rose 13.93 points or 0.09% at 14857.70

Looking at the Dow 30, Chevron led losers despite the rise and oil prices today:

  • Chevron -2.56%
  • Dow -2.08%
  • Walt Disney -2.03%
  • Disney -1.41%
  • Goldman Sachs -1.34%

Winners in the Dow included:

  • Merck +0.89%
  • Walmart +0.66%
  • Procter & Gamble +0.38%
  • Visa +0.30%
  • Microsoft +0.29%

Other big winners today included:

  • CrowdSstrike +4.78%
  • DoorDash 4.60%
  • Palo Alto Networks, +3.77%
  • Papa John's, +3.38%
  • Shopify +3.10%

Losers:

  • Moderna, -4.58%
  • Schlumberger, -3.62%
  • Fortinet, -3.04%
  • Tencent -2.74%
  • Corning -2.33%

ON Friday, the earnings calendar kicks off with the traditional banking earnings. Reporting on Friday:

  • J.P. Morgan Chase
  • Citicorp
  • Bank of America
  • Bank of New York Mellon
  • Wells Fargo
  • BlackRock