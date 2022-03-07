The major US stock indices are all closing sharply lower and at session lows. A failure once again with talks between Russia and Ukraine along with continued bombarding of civilians by Russian forces, has markets in a sour mood. Higher commodity prices from crude oil to nickel to wheat to gold are in the wake of the markets reaction today.

The meeting today between Russia and Ukraine resulted in the start of a humanitarian corridor outside of a number of select Ukrainian cities. That was supposed to be the case last week, but lasted only a number of hours before the bombing restarted on civilians.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average -797.44 points or -2.37% at 32817.39

S&P index -127.78 points or -2.95% at 4201.10

NASDAQ index -482.47 points or -3.62% at 12830.97

Russell 2000 -49.57 points or -2.48% at 1951.32

Some big losers today include:

United Airlines -15.01%

Fortinet, -13.14%

Delta Airlines -12.8%

Live Nation -12.31%

American Airlines -11.99%

DoorDash -11.13%

Game stop -11.07%

Rivian automotive -10.47%

Goodrx, -9.95%

Southwest Airlines -8.78%

Winners today included:

Bed Bath & Beyond +34.18%

Mandiant, +16.05%

Schlumberger, +8.12%

Exxon Mobil +5.86%

First Solar, +4.38%

Robinhood, +4.2%

Northrop Grumman, +2.03%

Lockheed Martin, +1.74%

Palantir, +1.28%

General Dynamics, +0.8%

Looking at the Dow 30 only four stocks closed positive:

Chevron +1.76%

Johnson & Johnson, +1.6%

Amgen, +0.62%

Caterpillar, +0.61%