Major indices rallied strongly into the close as month end flows erased earlier declines:

Dow rose 574.84 points or 1.51% at 38686.31. The gain was the largest one-day gain since November 2, 2023

S&P rose to 42.03 points or 0.80% at 5277.50. At session lows the S&P index was down -43.79 points

NASDAQ index fell -2.06 points or -0.01% at 16735.02. At session lows, the NASDAQ index is down -291.54 points

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 13.52 points or 0.66% at 2070.12.

For the trading week:

Dow Industrial Average average fell -0.98%

S&P index snapped a 5-week win streak with a decline of -0.51%

NASDAQ index set it to five week win streak with a decline of -1.10%

the story was different for the month of May: