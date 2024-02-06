The major US stock indices snatched victory from the jaws of defeat - especially in the S&P and NASDAQ indices. At session lows, the S&P was down -7.94 points. It is closing up 11.42 points. The NASDAQ index made a bigger comeback after being down -83.43 points and closed up 11.31 points on day.
Although yields were lower for most of the day, perhaps the lower yields eventually gave buyers a guide to push higher.
Having said that some of the high flyers of late close lower:
- Adobe, fell $-23.36 or -3.7% to $607.14
- Amazon fell -$1.16 or -0.68% to $169.15
- Nvidia fell $-11.09 or -1.60% to $682.23
- Meta fell $-4.69 or -1.02% at $454.72
- Microsoft fell $-0.16 or -0.04% at $405.49
- Broadcom fell $-20.45 or -1.65% at $1222.65
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow Industrial Average Rose 141.22 points or 0.37% at 38521.37
- S&P index rose 11.42 points for 0.22% at 4954.24
- NASDAQ index rose 11.31 points or 0.07% at 15608.99
The small-cap Russell 2000 reacting to lower yields rose 16.3 points or 0.85% at 1953.60
After the close there was a slew of earnings. Below are the results of some of the majors vs expectations:
In after-hours trading
- Snap shares are down -31.81%
- Chipotle shares are up 2.9%
- Fortinet shares are up 13.66%
- Ford shares are up 5.8%
- Amgen shares are down -0.23%
- Gilead shares are down -2.86%