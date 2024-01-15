The earnings season for the last quarter of 2023 was kicked off last week with some of the larger financial institutions. That pattern continues this week with a mixed of some others before big cap tech gets things going toward the end of the month.
For this week:
Tuesday January 16:
- Goldman Sachs
- PNC
- Morgan Stanley
- Interative Brokers
Wednesday January 17:
- US Bancorp
- Discover
- Charles Schwab,
- Alcoa
Thursday January 18:
- TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor).
- PPG
- M&T Bank,
- Key Bank
- JB Hunt
Friday January 19:
- Comerica
- State Street
- Travelers
Looking ahead, below are the scheduled releases for some of the larger institutions. The big day to earmark include February 1 with Apple, Meta, Alphabet and Amaxon all scheduled to release (that may change but for now it will be the granddaddy of the release dates for US stocks:
- January 23: Netflix, 3M, Intuitive Surgical, Verizon, Johnson & Johnson, P&G
- January 24: Tesla, IBM, servicenow
- January 25: Intel, Southwest Airlines, Northrop Grumman
- January 26, Caterpillar, American Express
- January 30: AMD, Pfizer, GM, UPS, Stryker
- January 31: Microsoft, MasterCard, Boeing, Phillips 66, Boston Scientific
- February 1: Apple, Meta, Alphabet, Merck, Honeywell, Amazon
- February 2: Chevron, Exxon
- February 5: McDonald's
- February 6: Ford, Chipotle
- February 7: Walt Disney, PayPal, McKesson
- February 8: ConocoPhillips
- February 9 PepsiCo