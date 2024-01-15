The earnings season for the last quarter of 2023 was kicked off last week with some of the larger financial institutions. That pattern continues this week with a mixed of some others before big cap tech gets things going toward the end of the month.

For this week:

Tuesday January 16:

Goldman Sachs

PNC

Morgan Stanley

Interative Brokers

Wednesday January 17:

US Bancorp

Discover

Charles Schwab,

Alcoa

Thursday January 18:

TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor).

PPG

M&T Bank,

Key Bank

JB Hunt

Friday January 19:

Comerica

State Street

Travelers

Looking ahead, below are the scheduled releases for some of the larger institutions. The big day to earmark include February 1 with Apple, Meta, Alphabet and Amaxon all scheduled to release (that may change but for now it will be the granddaddy of the release dates for US stocks: