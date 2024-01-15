The earnings season for the last quarter of 2023 was kicked off last week with some of the larger financial institutions. That pattern continues this week with a mixed of some others before big cap tech gets things going toward the end of the month.

For this week:

Tuesday January 16:

  • Goldman Sachs
  • PNC
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Interative Brokers

Wednesday January 17:

  • US Bancorp
  • Discover
  • Charles Schwab,
  • Alcoa

Thursday January 18:

  • TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor).
  • PPG
  • M&T Bank,
  • Key Bank
  • JB Hunt

Friday January 19:

  • Comerica
  • State Street
  • Travelers

Looking ahead, below are the scheduled releases for some of the larger institutions. The big day to earmark include February 1 with Apple, Meta, Alphabet and Amaxon all scheduled to release (that may change but for now it will be the granddaddy of the release dates for US stocks:

  • January 23: Netflix, 3M, Intuitive Surgical, Verizon, Johnson & Johnson, P&G
  • January 24: Tesla, IBM, servicenow
  • January 25: Intel, Southwest Airlines, Northrop Grumman
  • January 26, Caterpillar, American Express
  • January 30: AMD, Pfizer, GM, UPS, Stryker
  • January 31: Microsoft, MasterCard, Boeing, Phillips 66, Boston Scientific
  • February 1: Apple, Meta, Alphabet, Merck, Honeywell, Amazon
  • February 2: Chevron, Exxon
  • February 5: McDonald's
  • February 6: Ford, Chipotle
  • February 7: Walt Disney, PayPal, McKesson
  • February 8: ConocoPhillips
  • February 9 PepsiCo