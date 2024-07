Bloomberg is reporting that Apple aims to ship 10% more new iPhones in 2024 after a bumpy 2023.

Apple shares are now trading up $3.68 or 1.61% at $232.39 and reached a new record high level.

Shares of Apple are up 20.37% in 2024 after rising 48.18% in 2023.

Looking at the daily chart, a channel trendline cuts across at $234.50. That is the next target technically on more upside momentum. Shares are also working on its seventh consecutive day higher.