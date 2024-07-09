European indices are ending the day down as the aftermath of the elections continue to bother investors. France will have trouble forming a government given their mix. The UK Labour take charge after 14 years of a Tory rule.

Uncertainty in lead to selling and that is what we've seen in the equity market today in Europe.

The final numbers are showing:

German DAX, -1.28%

France CAC -1.56%

UK FTSE 100 -0.65%

Spain's Ibex -1.2%

Italy's FTSE MIB -1.12%

Looking at the daily chart of the France's CAC, the price today gapped below the 200-day MA at 7632.51, and stayed below that MA for the entire trading day. The low price from June reached 7456.47 and will be the next key target.